Ohtani's elbow will be reevaluated July 19, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

Ohtani hasn't pitched since June 6, but he's been back as a hitter for over a week. After his previous evaluation back in late June, it was revealed that doctors were not recommending surgery, though whether or not he'll be able to pitch again this season remained up in the air. That should become clear following his next evaluation.

More News
Our Latest Stories