Ohtani struck out eight of the 12 batters he faced in a "B" game Friday against the Brewers, the Orange County Register reports.

The velocity on Ohtani's fastball sat between 92-96 mph on Friday, while he mixed an impressive array of secondary offerings including a curveball, slider and splitter. He threw a total of 52 pitches in his second spring start, and while Ohtani allowed four hits, only one -- a double from 2017 Brewers first-round pick Keston Hiura -- was well hit. If the Angels continue to start Ohtani on the schedule if a six-man rotation, he'll likely appear in his next game situation Thursday.