Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Out of lineup Saturday
Ohtani is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Giants.
Ohtani went 2-for-4 at the plate Friday after his three-strikeout performance Thursday, but will head to the bench against Giants' left-hander Derek Holland. The 23-year-old has faced some southpaws this season with minimal success -- 2-for-12 with three strikeouts -- but at this point the Angels appear likely to go matchup-to-matchup on starting against left-handed pitching. Ohtani is also expected to throw a bullpen session sometime this weekend in preparation for his next potential start on the mound, currently slated for Tuesday in Houston.
