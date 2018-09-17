Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Suffers minor ankle injury
Ohtani tweaked his left ankle while sliding into second base Sunday against the Mariners, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Although Ohtani isn't expected to miss any time, his ankle was wrapped heavily after the game, per Hoornstra. He'll be considered day-to-day, but he'll benefit from a scheduled off day Monday. The Angels will begin a three-game series with Oakland starting Tuesday.
