Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Targeting return in May
Manager Brad Ausmus said the Angels are hopeful Ohtani (elbow) will be able to return in May, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. "I'm not going to put a date on it, but we're thinking sometime in May," Ausmus said.
Ohtani has reportedly begun taking dry swings as he continues to work his way back from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in October of 2018. That said, he's still a ways away, and a concrete timetable for his return likely won't come into focus until he progresses further in his recovery.
