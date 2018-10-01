Ohtani underwent successful Tommy John surgery Monday, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

As expected, the procedure was done by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who was apparently encouraged with how things went. Ohtani won't pitch in 2019 while recovering from the surgery, though he's expected to be able to hit. The 24-year-old two-way superstar did nothing but impress during his first year in the majors, hitting .285/.361/.564 with 22 homers, 61 RBI and 10 steals, while posting a 3.31 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 11.0 K/9 through 10 starts (51.2 innings) prior to suffering the elbow injury.

