Angels' Tommy La Stella: Launches 13th homer

La Stella went 3-for-4 with a home run, a walk, and two more runs scored in Wednesday's 10-9 win over the A's.

La Stella had a solid night at the plate as he hit a leadoff homer to right center in the first inning, then singled and scored in the third, and walked and scored again in the fourth. The 30-year-old is now on a five-game hitting streak and has tallied 13 home runs, 35 RBI and 35 runs scored while batting .311/.372/.531.