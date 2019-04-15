Skaggs (ankle) is throwing Monday and hopes to return from the injured list after the minimum 10 days, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Skaggs sprained his ankle while fielding a bunt Friday. The fact that he hasn't been shut down from throwing is certainly encouraging, and he seems to have a good shot to miss just one start. Jaime Barria was recalled to take his place on the roster and will likely make a spot start in his place.