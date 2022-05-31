Wade is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

With southpaw Jordan Montgomery on the hill, the lefty-hitting Wade will take a seat while the righty-hitting Matt Duffy picks up the start at third base. Andrew Velazquez and Tyler Wade appear to have solidified themselves as the Angels' starters at the two middle-infield spots against both left- and right-handed pitching, so Wade may have to settle for platoon work at the hot corner with Duffy until Anthony Rendon (wrist) comes off the injured list.