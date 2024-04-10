Wade will start at third base and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

Wade had been part of a messy three-man timeshare at third base during the first full week of the regular season, but he seems to have moved into a larger side of the platoon with Eguy Rosario at the position after the Padres cleared up the logjam by optioning Graham Pauley to Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday. The 29-year-old will garner his fifth straight start Wednesday after going 1-for-9 with a walk and a stolen base over the previous four contests. Both Wade and Rosario will lose out on opportunities at the hot corner once Manny Machado -- who has been limited to designated-hitter duties thus far -- completes his throwing program as he works his way back from October surgery to repair a tendon in his right elbow.