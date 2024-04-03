Wade is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

He'll remain on the bench southpaw Zack Thompson on the hill for St. Louis, but the lefty-hitting Wade had already been withheld from the starting nine in two of the previous three games in which the Padres faced off against right-handers. After manning third base for each of San Diego's first three contests of the regular season, Wade's perch atop the depth chart seems to be loosening, with Graham Pauley and Eguy Rosario beginning to earn more playing time at his expense. All three players are likely to see their opportunities dwindle, however, once Manny Machado is cleared to play the hot corner on an everyday basis, as he remains limited to designated-hitter duties for now following October elbow surgery.