Neto went 1-for-6 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 13-12 extra-inning win over the Astros.

Neto sparked one of the Angels' comebacks, going deep in the seventh inning to cut the deficit to four runs. The shortstop went 0-for-5 on Friday in his return from a month-long absence with an oblique injury. He should resume a starting role at shortstop at the expense of Luis Rengifo and Andrew Velazquez's playing time. Neto is slashing .249/.325/.427 with seven homers, 25 RBI, 25 runs scored and five stolen bases through 57 contests. Most interestingly, he's hit leadoff in the last two games and could stick atop the lineup for a while if his bat heats up.