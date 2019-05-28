Cozart will be placed on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder injury Tuesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The nature and severity of the injury are not yet clear. Cozart posted a .282 OPS in 23 games before landing on the injured list with a neck injury and has a .398 OPS in 15 games since his return. Cesar Puello's contract was purchased in a corresponding move.