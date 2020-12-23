Miranda signed a one-year, $800,000 contract with the Korea Baseball Organization's Doosan Bears on Wednesday, Jee-ho Yoo of the Yonhap News Agency reports.
Miranda made 44 appearances (40 starts) with the Orioles and Mariners from 2016 through 2018, logging a 4.72 ERA and 7.5 K/9 over 223 innings. Since being released by the Mariners in the summer of 2018, Miranda has bounced around Asia, pitching in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball and the Chinese Professional Baseball League over the past two years. With the 31-year-old now headed to a new destination in Asia, he shouldn't be expected to resurface in MLB anytime soon.
