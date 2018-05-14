Miranda, who notched his third minor-league victory Sunday in Triple-A Tacoma's win over Sacramento, is no longer a candidate to be called up to the Mariners for a Wednesday spot start.

The Cuban southpaw threw 105 pitches, allowing one earned run on four hits and four walks over five innings while also recording three strikeouts. The fact he took the mound and put in a robust workload takes Miranda out of the running as a candidate to fill the Mariners' need for a Wednesday spot starter versus the Rangers, considering he'd be taking the mound on an untenable two days' rest.