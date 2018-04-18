Mariners' Ariel Miranda: Optioned to Tacoma
Miranda was sent back to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday.
In a corresponding move, the Mariners activated Ben Gamel (oblique) from the 10-day disabled list. Miranda was called up from Tacoma on Tuesday in order to make a spot start against the Astros. The right-hander allowed just one earned run while striking out five over five innings during his first big-league outing of the 2018 campaign. Miranda will continue to serve as organizational depth for Seattle's rotation.
