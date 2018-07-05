Miranda was released by the Mariners on Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Per Divish, Seattle cut Miranda loose to allow him to sign with a team in Japan. He only made one start with the big-league club in 2018, which came back in mid-April against the White Sox. Prior to this transaction, he had only appeared in two games with Triple-A Tacoma during the month of June and was placed on the temporary inactive list by the Rainiers last Thursday. Across 31 appearances -- 29 starts-- with the Mariners last year, he logged a 5.12 ERA and 1.27 WHIP. This move opens up a spot on Seattle's 40-man roster.