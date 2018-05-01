Miranda has recorded 10 strikeouts but has also allowed six earned runs on 10 hits and eight walks over 8.2 innings in his first two starts since returning to Triple-A Tacoma on April 18.

The control-challenged left-hander now has an unsightly 5.09 ERA and has generated a 17:13 K:BB over his four starts with the Rainiers in 2018. Miranda fared much better in his one major-league spot start this season, allowing an earned run on six hits over five innings versus the Astros. The scouting report on Miranda appears largely unchanged from last season, as he continues to get himself into trouble with his propensity to put runners on. The major-league rotation seems set now that Erasmo Ramirez has returned from a lat injury, but Miranda could certainly receive a callup again at some point this season if injuries strike.