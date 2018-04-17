Miranda was called up from Triple-A Tacoma ahead of his start Tuesday against the Astros.

The move was an expected one, as Miranda's start has been scheduled for over a week. The lefty's stay on the big-league roster could be a short one, as Erasmo Ramirez (lat) appears to be on track to be activated from the disabled list over the weekend. In a corresponding move, Taylor Motter was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.