Mariners' Ariel Miranda: Called up ahead of start
Miranda was called up from Triple-A Tacoma ahead of his start Tuesday against the Astros.
The move was an expected one, as Miranda's start has been scheduled for over a week. The lefty's stay on the big-league roster could be a short one, as Erasmo Ramirez (lat) appears to be on track to be activated from the disabled list over the weekend. In a corresponding move, Taylor Motter was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.
More News
-
Mariners' Ariel Miranda: Set for April 17 start•
-
Mariners' Ariel Miranda: Unlikely for spot start this week•
-
Mariners' Ariel Miranda: Notches win in minors Friday•
-
Mariners' Ariel Miranda: In line to start April 11 game•
-
Mariners' Ariel Miranda: Headed to minors•
-
Mariners' Ariel Miranda: Rotation chances improved with Whalen demotion•
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?