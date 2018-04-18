Mariners' Ariel Miranda: Allows one earned run Tuesday
Miranda allowed one earned run on six hits while walking four and striking out five across five innings Tuesday against the Astros. He did not factor into the decision.
Miranda did not have a dominant start by any means -- he allowed 10 baserunners in five innings-- but surrendered only one extra-base hit and relied on timely strikeouts and double plays to escape the start having allowed only one earned run. The outing was his season debut at the major-league level, but his stay in Seattle could be short-lived with Erasmo Ramirez approaching a return from the disabled list.
