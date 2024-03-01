Bregman used weighted bats this offseason in the hopes of hitting for more power, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Bregman has failed to top a .195 ISO in any of the last three seasons, and he's relied primarily upon a ballooning flyball rate for his homer production across the last two campaigns. Hitting coach Troy Snitker proposed the new workouts this offseason and Bregman relayed that he saw significant gains in his bat speed before reporting to spring training. He's set to hit free agency this offseason, and a resurgence in his ability to go yard would certainly help him attract interest from the Astros and other organizations.