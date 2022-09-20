site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Alex Bregman: Expected to rest Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
Manager Dusty Baker is planning to give Bregman a day off Wednesday, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Bregman will start one day after the Astros clinched the AL West, but it appears he will get a mid-week breather in order to get some rest prior to the postseason.
