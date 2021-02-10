Pruitt (elbow) is not expected to be ready for the start of the season, Brian McTaggart of the Astros' official site reports.

Pruitt underwent surgery last September for a hairline fracture on his right elbow after missing the abbreviated 2020 season. He had been in the mix for a spot in the rotation during the first training camp prior to the pandemic, but the elbow put the kibosh on any chances to start when the season opened in July. Once healthy, the right-hander is expected to serve in a swing role with multiple innings as a reliever, starter or opener.