Oakland outrighted Pruitt (forearm) to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Pruitt posted a solid 2.98 ERA and 30:12 K:BB through 48.1 innings this season for the Athletics before finishing the year on the injured list following a late-August diagnosis of a right forearm strain. The 34-year-old can now elect to become a free agent and seems likely to do so.

More News