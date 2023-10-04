Oakland outrighted Pruitt (forearm) to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.
Pruitt posted a solid 2.98 ERA and 30:12 K:BB through 48.1 innings this season for the Athletics before finishing the year on the injured list following a late-August diagnosis of a right forearm strain. The 34-year-old can now elect to become a free agent and seems likely to do so.
