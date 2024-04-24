The Rangers placed Pruitt on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a right meniscus injury, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Pruitt has been touched four six earned runs across 4.1 innings in his first four appearances, and he'll now be sidelined for the two weeks due to problems with his knee. Grant Anderson was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock in a corresponding move.
