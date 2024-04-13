The Rangers selected Pruitt's contract from Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

After failing to make the Rangers' bullpen out of spring training, Pruitt will get his shot with the big-league club after Brock Burke (hand) was placed on the injured list Saturday. Pruitt was solid last season with the A's, turning in a 2.98 ERA and 1.16 WHIP across 48.1 innings, and he will likely serve in middle relief for the Rangers. Justin Foscue (oblique) was transferred to the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move to clear space on the 40-man roster.