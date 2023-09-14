Pruitt (forearm) is scheduled to throw live batting practice against JJ Bleday (knee) on Friday, the team's official site reports.

Pruitt remains without an exact timetable for return after hitting the injured list back on Aug. 20, but Friday's activity level is naturally encouraging. The right-hander had generated a career-best 2.98 ERA alongside a 2-6 record and four holds over 38 appearances (six starts) when the injury bug bit.