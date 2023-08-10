Pruitt did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing one walk over two scoreless innings in a 2-0 victory over the Rangers. He struck out two.

Pruitt did not allow a hit over his two innings of work, though the Rangers made him work for it, forcing 34 pitches and drawing one walk off the right-hander. He also managed to record two strikeouts for the second time in his last four appearances and has not allowed a run over his last nine outings (spanning 10.1 innings), posting a 9:3 K:BB over that stretch.