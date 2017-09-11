Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Struggles with command in Sunday loss
Keuchel (12-4) took the loss Sunday in Oakland after surrendering four runs on six hits with four walks and four strikeouts over 5.2 innings.
Keuchel came in with a phenomenal 2.26 home ERA and a human 3.47 mark on the road, and that disparity grew larger after this subpar outing away from Minute Maid Park. He held the Athletics off the board through four innings before allowing a solo homer in the fifth and completely losing control in the sixth. Oakland's three sixth-inning runs came on a pair of bases-loaded walks and a bases-loaded hit by pitch as Keuchel fired surrendered a season-worst four free passes overall. He'll look to bounce back at home against Seattle on Saturday.
More News
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Holds Mariners to two runs for 12th win•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Slapped with six runs by Rangers•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Hurls quality start in no-decision against Nats•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Back in form Friday•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Reaches double-digit wins•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Expecting better Sunday•
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
How much can you believe any probable pitchers list this time of year? Well, when it comes...
-
Waivers: Martinez, Richards splash
One overlooked Cardinals hitter is making the most of increased playing time, and he's not...
-
Waivers: Giolito, Woodruff add SP depth
September has arrived, and already it's wreaking havoc at starting pitcher. Fortunately, as...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
Greg Bird is looking healthy again, and Eddie Rosario continues to thrive. Scott White looks...