Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Struggles with command in Sunday loss

Keuchel (12-4) took the loss Sunday in Oakland after surrendering four runs on six hits with four walks and four strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Keuchel came in with a phenomenal 2.26 home ERA and a human 3.47 mark on the road, and that disparity grew larger after this subpar outing away from Minute Maid Park. He held the Athletics off the board through four innings before allowing a solo homer in the fifth and completely losing control in the sixth. Oakland's three sixth-inning runs came on a pair of bases-loaded walks and a bases-loaded hit by pitch as Keuchel fired surrendered a season-worst four free passes overall. He'll look to bounce back at home against Seattle on Saturday.