Astros' Evan Gattis: Resumes batting practice
Gattis (concussion) was cleared to take batting practice Wednesday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Gattis passed his initial ImPACT test and appears set to begin ramping up his activities in preparation for a return, likely at some point during the Astros' current homestand. According to Kaplan, manager A.J. Hinch said that the team plans to send Gattis out on a rehab assignment prior to activating him from the 7-day disabled list, though any stint in the minors would likely be a brief one. In the meantime, the Astros will get by with Juan Centeno and Max Stassi as their catchers while both Gattis and Brian McCann (knee) are sidelined.
