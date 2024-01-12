Valdez signed a one-year, $12.1 million contract with the Astros on Thursday to arbitration, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Valdez has proven to be among the most durable pitchers in the league, throwing a combined 399.1 innings across the last two campaigns. His results have also been strong in that span, and he managed a 3.45 ERA with a 1.13 WHIP and 200:57 K:BB in 2023. Valdez will nearly double his salary as a result and will be a key in the Astros' rotation once again for the upcoming campaign.
More News
-
Astros' Framber Valdez: Strikes out six in loss•
-
Astros' Framber Valdez: Lined up to start Game 6•
-
Astros' Framber Valdez: Starting Game 2 of ALCS•
-
Astros' Framber Valdez: Burnt for five runs in loss•
-
Astros' Framber Valdez: Going in Game 2 for Houston•
-
Astros' Framber Valdez: Wild in no-decision•