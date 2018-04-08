Astros' George Springer: Continues quiet hitting since Opening Day
Springer went 0-for-4 with a walk and two strikeouts in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Padres in extra innings.
After a 1-for-12 slide, Springer's average dipped to .194 and slugging to .361 through the first nine games. Remember the guy who hit five home runs in the first nine games of 2017? That's the same guy who hit a leadoff homer on Opening Day but none since, while striking out in 26.2 percent of his at-bats. We shouldn't get too panicked. Aside from his home run barrage in April 2017, Springer had a slow start last season, hitting .230 with a 26.4 strikeout percentage in the month of April.
