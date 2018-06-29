Rondon allowed one hit but struck out three to earn his fifth save Thursday against the Rays.

Rondon converted the Astros' first save since June 17, and he has now recorded five of the team's past six saves. In his past two appearances, Ken Giles was used in a low leverage situation and with the Astros down, giving the appearance that Rondon is the primary closer. He's pitched well enough to earn that title -- he has struck out 38 batters while allowing only one home run in 30 innings -- but manager A.J. Hinch has made it clear that he won't commit to one pitcher for the ninth inning role.