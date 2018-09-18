Astros' Jake Marisnick: Enters for injured Reddick

Marisnick filled in for Josh Reddick, who left Monday's game with an Achilles' injury. He went 0-for-2 with a strikeout and two diving grabs in a 4-1 loss to the Mariners.

Reddick's status is day-to-day, which will open up playing time in the outfield for others. George Springer will remain a constant while manager A.J. Hinch fills out the rest of the outfield from a mix of Marisnick, Tony Kemp and Marwin Gonzalez.