Astros' Jake Marisnick: Optioned to Fresno

Marisnick was optioned to Triple-A Fresno following Tuesday's game against the Angels, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Astros lived with Marisnick's strikeout-prone ways for a quarter of the season, but finally made the move. The outfielder slashed just .141/.151/.282 in 87 plate appearances, striking out 41 times (47.7 K%). A corresponding move will be made Wednesday, but we fully expect J.D. Davis (.407/.460/.610) to head south from Fresno to Anaheim, where the Astros are finishing out a series with the Angels.