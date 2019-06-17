Astros' Jake Marisnick: Remains out Monday
Marisnick (knee) is not in the lineup Monday against the Reds, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Marisnick will sit for a third straight game as he continues to nurse a left knee injury. He isn't dealing with any structural damage, so the outfielder could potentially be available off the bench. In his place, the Astros are going with an outfield consisting of Yordan Alvarez, Josh Reddick and Michael Brantley.
