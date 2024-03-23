Meyers will receive X-rays on his left hand Saturday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Meyers had to leave Saturday's spring training game early after getting hit in his hand by a pitch. He stayed in the game to run the bases, which may indicate that his hand wasn't bothering him too much, but the Astros will have him go in for X-rays as a precaution. The 27-year-old outfielder was slashing .250/.372/.500 with two homers and five RBI across 43 plate appearances entering Saturday's contest.