Meyers isn't in the Astros' lineup for Saturday's game against the Nationals, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Meyers will sit down for the third consecutive game Saturday in favor of Mauricio Dubon, who is batting .319 on the year and has posted a 1.158 OPS across his last five games. Given Meyers' declining production at the plate, he may end up dropping down the depth chart if Dubon is able to continue his hot streak.