Meyers (hand) will start in center field and bat ninth Monday in an exhibition game against Astros minor-leaguers.

Meyers suffered an injury scare Saturday when he was forced out of a Grapefruit League game against the Mets after being struck on the left hand by a pitch, but X-rays came back negative. After taking Sunday off to let the soreness in his hand subside, Meyers is back in action. Assuming the hand issue doesn't present too much discomfort Monday while he swings the bat and plays the field, Meyers should be locked into a spot on the Astros' Opening Day roster as the team's primary center fielder.