The Astros selected Loperfido's contract from Triple-A Sugar Land, and he's starting in left field and batting seventh Tuesday against the Guardians.

The 24-year-old will receive his first taste of the big leagues as veteran Jose Abreu heads to the minors amid a horrid start to the campaign. Loperfido should see time at both first base and in the outfield but may not immediately have an everyday role, as GM Dana Brown said he doesn't think it would be "fair" to use Loperfido as the regular first baseman right away.