Loperfido went 1-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Guardians.

Loperfido was officially called up Tuesday for his big-league debut and started in left field in the place of Chas McCormick (hamstring). Loperfido flew out in his first plate appearance, but he delivered a two-RBI single with the bases loaded in the fourth inning for his first big-league hit. The Astros have been somewhat unclear on their plan to use him in the short term, but there are regular plate appearances available with Jose Abreu away from the team.