Loperfido is hitting .250 with a .387 OBP, one home run, one steal and eight strikeouts in eight games since getting promoted to Triple-A Sugar Land on Aug. 15.

An intimidating, 6-foot-3 lefty slugger with decent athleticism, Loperfido played five different positions in 84 games at Double-A (he opened the year with eight games at High-A), but he has only seen time in center field and right field thus far in the Pacific Coast League. At 24 years old, he is an older prospect with modest pedigree (seventh round pick in 2021), but Loperfido has displayed excellent plate skills while hitting 21 homers with 24 steals in 100 games this year.