The Astros are expected to call up Loperfido from Triple-A Sugar Land ahead of Tuesday's series opener versus the Guardians, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Loperfido has been on a tear at Triple-A, batting .287 and getting on base at a .393 clip with 13 home runs, 27 RBI, 31 runs scored and five stolen bases over 122 plate appearances in 25 games so far this season. In addition to left field, Loperfido has made his most starts for Sugar Land this season at first base and center field, making him an option at either position. The duo of Mauricio Dubon and Jake Meyers in center field hasn't performed quite as poorly as the combination of Jose Abreu and Jon Singleton at first base, so the latter position seemingly represents Loperfido's best path to immediate playing time.