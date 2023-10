Singleton is on the Astros roster for the ALDS, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Singleton slashed .194/.301/.323 across 73 plate appearances with the Astros during the regular season and will continue to serve as Jose Abreu's primary backup at first base in the playoffs. Singleton is 6-for-22 with two homers and six RBI against lefties, so he could draw a few at-bats whenever Minnesota sends a southpaw to the mound.