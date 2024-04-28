Singleton is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies in Mexico City, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The lefty-hitting Singleton seems to have moved into the strong side of a platoon at first base of late with the struggling Jose Abreu, though Abreu got the start in Saturday's 12-4 win against Rockies right-hander Paul Quantrill. After going 2-for-5 with two RBI in the win, Abreu will stick in the lineup Sunday against southpaw Austin Gomber. It's unclear if the Astros plan to bring Singleton back in the starting nine the next time they face off against a righty.