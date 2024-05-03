Singleton went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run and an additional RBI in Thursday's 8-2 win against the Guardians.

Singleton gave Houston its first lead with a two-run blast in the sixth inning and plated the team's final run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh. The first baseman has gone deep in two of his past three games, driving in six runs over that span. Though Joey Loperfido was called up Tuesday in correspondence with Jose Abreu being demoted to the minors Wednesday, the rookie has made both of his starts thus far in left field. As such, Singleton could have a path to near-everyday playing time at first base moving forward.