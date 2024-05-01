Singleton went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run, a walk and two runs scored Tuesday against the Guardians.

Singleton was perhaps surprisingly in the lineup and starting at first base despite the promotion of Joey Loperfido. Singleton began his day with a walk before coming around to score in the third inning, and he followed that up one plate appearance later with his first home run of the campaign. He has the chance to see additional at-bats at first base with Jose Abreu demoted to the minors and Loperfido picking up at least some starts in the outfield. However, for Singleton to maintain regular plate appearances, he'll need to improve upon his .239/.327/.348 line.