Abreu (knee) is batting fifth as the designated hitter in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Abreu has been sidelined a bit more than a week due to right knee soreness, but he went through full workouts the past two days and is back in the lineup Sunday. The 37-year-old has plenty of time to ramp back up before Opening Day following the absence.