Astros' Jose Altuve: Could be back Tuesday
Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow said Sunday that it's "not out of the realm of possibility" that Altuve (knee) could be activated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Tuesday's game against the Mariners, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Sidelined since July 25 with a sore right knee, Altuve was cleared to begin a minor-league rehab assignment at Triple-A Fresno on Sunday. He's expected to get about three or four at-bats while playing six or seven innings in the field for the affiliate before rejoining the Astros in Seattle on Monday. If all goes well when he's examined by team doctors, Altuve would likely rest for the series opener before returning to action as soon as Tuesday. The return of the reigning AL MVP would provide a massive boon to an Astros squad that has squandered its huge lead in the AL West since Altuve hit the shelf.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...