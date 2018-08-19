Astros' Jose Altuve: Could be back Tuesday

Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow said Sunday that it's "not out of the realm of possibility" that Altuve (knee) could be activated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Tuesday's game against the Mariners, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Sidelined since July 25 with a sore right knee, Altuve was cleared to begin a minor-league rehab assignment at Triple-A Fresno on Sunday. He's expected to get about three or four at-bats while playing six or seven innings in the field for the affiliate before rejoining the Astros in Seattle on Monday. If all goes well when he's examined by team doctors, Altuve would likely rest for the series opener before returning to action as soon as Tuesday. The return of the reigning AL MVP would provide a massive boon to an Astros squad that has squandered its huge lead in the AL West since Altuve hit the shelf.