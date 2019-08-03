Astros' Jose Altuve: Plates three in win

Altuve went 1-for-4 with a homer and three RBI in Friday's 10-2 win over the Mariners.

Altuve's only hit of the night left the yard, a two-run blast that also scored George Springer in the fourth inning. Altuve added his third RBI of the night on a groundout in the eighth inning. Over his last six games, the second baseman has gone 12-for-23 with two homers, six RBI and six runs scored. Overall, the 29-year-old has 17 homers, 44 RBI and 48 runs scored in 75 games this season.